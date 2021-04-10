Odisha CM to review performance of depts from May 15

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will undertake a review of various departments from May 15, informed the CMO on Saturday.

Patnaik today wrote to the ministers of his cabinet for the review which will continue till May 25. The government will complete two years of its fifth term on May 29.

The concerned ministers will review the work in presence of departmental secretaries and will apprise the Chief Minister of five major achievements.

The Odisha CM will also review the progress of implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T of concerned departments. Patnaik said real masters of democracy are the people and the government is answerable to them.