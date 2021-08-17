Another 1064 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,064 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

386 from Khordha

87 from Jagatsinghpur

71 from Baleswar

63 from Cuttack

50 from Puri

43 from Jajapur

40 from Anugul

39 from Bhadrak

28 from Nayagarh

25 from Dhenkanal

25 from Mayurbhanj

22 from Kendrapara

20 from Keonjhar

11 from Sundargarh

9 from Bargarh

9 from Kandhamal

9 from Sambalpur

6 from Koraput

6 from Malkangiri

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

5 from Ganjam

5 from Rayagada

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Sonepur

2 from Kalahandi

1 from Boudh

84 from State Pool

With another 1,064 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,80,471, said the H & FW Dept.