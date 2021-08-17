Another 1064 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,064 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 386 from Khordha
- 87 from Jagatsinghpur
- 71 from Baleswar
- 63 from Cuttack
- 50 from Puri
- 43 from Jajapur
- 40 from Anugul
- 39 from Bhadrak
- 28 from Nayagarh
- 25 from Dhenkanal
- 25 from Mayurbhanj
- 22 from Kendrapara
- 20 from Keonjhar
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Kandhamal
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Koraput
- 6 from Malkangiri
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Gajapati
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Sonepur
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Boudh
- 84 from State Pool
With another 1,064 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,80,471, said the H & FW Dept.