Another 1064 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,064 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 386 from Khordha
  • 87 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 71 from Baleswar
  • 63 from Cuttack
  • 50 from Puri
  • 43 from Jajapur
  • 40 from Anugul
  • 39 from Bhadrak
  • 28 from Nayagarh
  • 25 from Dhenkanal
  • 25 from Mayurbhanj
  • 22 from Kendrapara
  • 20 from Keonjhar
  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Kandhamal
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 6 from Malkangiri
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 84 from State Pool

With another 1,064 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,80,471, said the H & FW Dept.

