235 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, Recoveries Cross 1L-Mark

Bhubaneswar: As many as 235 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 235 COVID-19 positive cases, 61 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 174 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 188 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 104,295 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,142 are active cases while 100,155 persons have recovered and 977 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.