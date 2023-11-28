20-Year-Old Agniveer Trainee Dies By Suicide In Mumbai

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman, under training in the Navy for Agniveer, has allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself, as reported by news agency ANI. As per an official, the woman was under training at INS Hamla at the time of the incident.

The Malvani Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is carrying out further operations in connection with the matter, the Mumbai Police has told the news agency.

Before this, the suicide of another Agniveer trainee, Amritpal Singh, raised a massive row over no guard or honour during his last rites. The Army in a statement had said that Singh died by a self-inflicted gunshot injury and such cases were not entitled to Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967.

“Armed Forces do not differentiate between the soldiers who joined prior to or after implementation of the Agnipath Scheme as regards entitled benefits and protocols,” the Army said in an X post.

“Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled to Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue. Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination,” it added.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave a compensation of Rs 1 Crore to Singh’s family and said he considered him a martyr.