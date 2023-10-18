Angul: JE (Technical Consultant) under Vigilance scanner

Angul: Today on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Prasanna Kumar Pani, JE (Technical Consultant) an Odisha vigilance raid is underway.

He was working in Samagra Sikhya Abhijana, O/o BEO, Pallahara, Angul.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by six DSPs, six Inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar

Raids have been conducted at the following nine places in Khurdha (Bhubaneswar), Angul and Puri districts:

1) Triple Storyed Building at plot no – 367, Trilochan Vihar, Ebaranga. Sundarpada,Bhubaneswar.

2) Triple storyed building at plot no-366, Trlochan Vihar , Ebaranga, sundarpada Bhubaneswar.

3) Triple storyed building near friends club, Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar.

4) Flat no B/4 – 02, Hightech Plaza, Sundarpada, BBSR.

5) Rented house at Uday vihar, canal road, Pallahara,Dist-Angul.

6) Office chamber of Sri pani, at O/o BEO , Pallahara,Dist-Angul.

7) Triple storyed building located at Amlapada, Nimapada, Puri.

8) Relatives’ house at Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar.

9) House of business partner at Gouri Dham, sundarpada, Bhubaneswar.