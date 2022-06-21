Angry Mob Disrupts International Yoga Day Event Organised by Indian Govt In Maldives

An International Yoga Day celebration turned violent in the Maldives after an angry mob entered the national football stadium in the capital city of Male and attacked the Indians on Tuesday.

According to reports, the yoga and meditation session was an initiative by the Indian Cultural Centre in association with the Maldives Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

A video from the stadium showed an angry mob suddenly barging into the stadium and charging against the Indians who were performing yoga on the occasion of yoga day. As soon as they started to attack, many people who were on their yoga mats immediately ran away from the mob.

The protesters, carrying banners, placards and raising slogans, allegedly demanded that the Yoga Day celebrations be called off and the attendees immediately vacate the stadium.

Videos posted by Raajje TV showed how the protesters destroyed the venue and trashed food stalls meant for the participants.

HoonuKhabaru: yoga day faahaga kurumuge harakaaiy galolhu dhandugai kuriyah dhanikoh bayaku ethanah vadheganefi. pic.twitter.com/ZdaVGWBhJ3 — RaajjeTV (@Raajje_tv) June 21, 2022

Following the attack, Maldives police intervened and used gas canisters where the unruly mob was harassing the attendees to bring the situation.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said an enquiry into the incident was ordered. In a tweet, President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said, “An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law”.

On the other hand, local reports suggest that the attack was reportedly due to widespread protests over a controversial statement about Prophet Mohammad by former BJP member Nupur Sharma.