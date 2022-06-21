Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron Worth Rs 17 Cr Crashes Into House In Spain

Madrid: Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s supercar Bugatti Veyron crashed into a house in Majorca, according to reports.

Ronaldo is reportedly on holiday on the island with his family and have shipped the car out to Mallorca.

As per reports, one of Ronaldo’s employees was driving the car, and lost control of it, thus leading to a crash that appears to have damaged the front side of the Bugatti Veyron, which cost a whopping Rs 17 crore approximately.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s Bugatti Veyron suffered an accident on Monday morning in Mallorca. Apparently Cristiano was not inside the vehicle. [@UHmallorca] #mufc pic.twitter.com/WtG5crWWsd — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 20, 2022

Even though the accident has done some major damage to the supercar, as per reports, there was no harm done to the driver, nor to anyone in the locality where the Veyron crashed.