Jitendra Kumar Starrer ‘Jaadugar’ Trailer Out: Watch 

New Delhi: Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming sports comedy-drama Jaadugar, starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. It also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

The trailer starts with Jitendra Kumar introducing himself as Meenu, aka ‘Magic Meenu,’ who is a part-time lover and a full-time magician. Meenu lives in a football-loving town Neemuch, and is part of a football colony team, but has no skills in sports. His teammates also have their own eccentricities and their coach, played by Jaaved, struggles to motivate them to win an inter-colony tournament. Meenu, meanwhile, ignores his coach’s requests and focuses on his magic.