Andhra Pradesh Reports Second Case Of Omicron Variant

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported its second case Omicron variant of COVID-19. The patient has been identified as a 39-year-old woman. She had a travel history to Kenya.

According to reports, the woman was tested on reaching Tirupati and declared RT-PCR positive for Covid-19 on December 12.

Later, the sample was sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron Positive on December 22.

Worth mentioning, the first case of Omicron in Andhra Pradesh was detected on December 12.

Till now, Andhra Pradesh has seen a total of 45 foreign travellers and 9 contacts getting infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in India, the total number of Omicron cases has crossed the 200-mark with Delhi and Maharashtra being the leading contributors.