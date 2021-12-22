Singapore Airlines To Stop New Bookings For All VTL Till Jan 20

New Delhi: Singapore Airlines on Wednesday announced that it will stop accepting new bookings for all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from December 23 to January 20.

A Singapore Airline spokesperson said they will stop accepting new bookings from December 23 to January 20 (both dates inclusive). “This follows the Singapore government’s directive to suspend new ticket sales on designated VTL flights for entry into Singapore during this time.

However, travellers, who have bought tickets earlier, will be allowed to travel under the quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

” Passengers with confirmed bookings on VTL flights will not be affected by this directive and may continue their travel as planned, the spokesperson added. “There is no change to existing VTL or test requirements, and travellers with existing bookings may enter Singapore quarantine free as long as they meet all VTL requirements.”

The VTL allows fully vaccinated travellers from selected countries to enter Singapore without being quarantined.

Travellers from Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Maldives, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the UK and the US can fly to Singapore under VTL scheme.