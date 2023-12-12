Amul’s shout out to Tiger Baby’s ‘The Archies’

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial teen musical comedy film ‘The Archies has finally been released on Netflix. It came as a sweet and refreshing film, and the netizens are showering praise on the film for the songs, its storytelling, and the world that the makers have recreated. The youthful teen drama boasts an ensemble cast of new talented and young stars, which includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedant Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. They are all receiving unanimous love and praise for their performances, especially their promising performances in the teen drama.

As the film evokes the essence of ‘The Archies’, a classic comic book from the early 40s, the comic still found its relevance and acceptance from the audiences of today’s era. The film has found acceptance among the masses in a wide range because of the music, the urban world of the 60s that was recreated in the film, the performance of all the talented casts, and the storytelling.

In a recent surprise, Amul India has embraced the passion of the movie and published an artwork of Archie Andrews, played by Agastya Nanda, who is pictured holding a guitar. The wordplay in the graphic post proved to be its highlight as usual. The picture’s title, “Comic bhookh story!” is linked to The Archie comics, which serve as the basis for the movie. The picture’s wording also said, “Amul khana padenga.” “Amul Topical: Indian Hindi language teen musical comedy film releases!” Amul remarked while sharing the image.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar with her flawless direction, has captured a world that transports you to a whole new and different era and also keeps you engaged throughout. The film, well-studded with all the entertaining elements, is immensely relatable to the masses, with every frame having something or another to offer its audience.