Realme Q5x Launched With 5000mah Battery: Check Price And Features 

New Delhi: Realme unveiled its first new Q5 series smartphones back in April this year which comprises three different models such as the Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro, as well as Realme Q5i.

The new Realme Q5x builds around a 6.52” IPS LCD display offering an HD+ screen resolution along with a 60Hz refresh rate. Like most other entry-level smartphones, it adopts a waterdrop-notch design upfront to accommodate a 5 megapixels front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme Q5x price

The price of the phone is 999 Chinese Yuan (approximately Rs 11,629). This price is of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants of the phone.

Realme Q5x specifications

Display: The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS display that offers 400 nits peak brightness.

Processor: For speed and multitasking, there is 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is possible to increase the storage with the help of a microSD card.

Software: The phone works on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Camera setup: There is a dual rear camera setup on the back panel of the phone, a 13-megapixel primary camera, along with a 0.3-megapixel depth camera sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies.

Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 10 W fast charging support is given to bring life to the phone.

Connectivity: Features like GPS, Bluetooth version 5, 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, and Wi-Fi have been provided in the phone.