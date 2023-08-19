Amid Dope Row, Odisha Sprinter Dutee Chand Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Bhubaneswar: Dutee Chand made a shocking revelation of her life after she was banned from all national and international competitions following a dope test.

Dutee Chand, the fastest female sprinter in India, was advised by a doctor that she had stage 1 cancer and would have to give up her athletic career in November 2021.

“My sample test came positive for cancer on November 28, 2022, when I was at home during my holidays. Again, I went for a test whose report was positive for cancer in March. Already, I had developed groin pain for which I consulted doctors who prescribed me some medicines through WhatsApp. However, the NADA authorities did not accept that online prescription,” Dutee said.

“In my decade-long career, I have never done something that would be against the norms. After I was detected with level-1 cancer, the doctors advised me to quit sports. I was scared and nervous. Assuming that I would be cured of the disease, I took medicines including some painkillers. But I was not aware of that fact that some drugs had banned substances,” she told media.

Dutee made the assumption that the cancer that was mostly impacting her groin area might have developed as a result of hormonal abnormalities associated to testosterone. Others initially discounted Dutee’s discomfort as being only groin pain, but Doctor Satpathy cautioned her against untreated complications.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Dutee, who has been suspended for four years due to doping, appeared subpar and did not even advance past the preliminary round in the women’s 100-meter and 200-meter races.