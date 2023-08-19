Maoist camp busted in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border area
Nuapada: A Maoist camp was busted during combing operation by security forces in Patadhara reserve forest on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.
According to the police, the joint raid, by SOG, DVF, CRPF and COBRA was launched in the dense forest on Odisha-Chhatisgarh Border (Patdhara reserve forest) under Sinapali police limits.
The team unearthed a Maoist camp near Jholapada village of Patdhara under Sinapali police limits. 28 Detonators, explosives, AK 47 empty case, radio, battery, Maoist uniform and several other items were seized.
