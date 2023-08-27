Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted together

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have seemingly put a rest on their breakup rumours as they were spotted together. On Sunday afternoon, Arjun and Malaika were papped leaving Veronica’s eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. Paparazzi spotted the couple taking an exit from the eatery.

Arjun was spotted wearing a black tee with casual pants and a matching bandana. On the other side, Malaika looked gorgeous in a white outfit. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram profile, and it went viral instantly.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and since then, they have never shied away from sharing their lovable photos on social media and talking about their relationship in interviews. However, it seems that all is not well between the couple as the internet is abuzz with rumours that Malaika and Arjun have broken up with each other.