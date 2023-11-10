Millet Mothers Of Mission Shakti Meet CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: As many as 150 Millet Mothers of Mission Shakti met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and expressed their gratitude for the promotion of Mandia.

All the women are members of Mission Shakti and attended the International Convention on Millets in Bhubaneswar.

These Millet Mothers or Mandia Maa work together at different levels of the Millet Food Chain, starting from Millet farming to delivering Millet food to people’s plates (Farm to Plate).

They said that farmers and women are benefiting from various programs like promotion of mandia cultivation, collection of mandia from farmers by the government, and preparation of delicious food from mandia through millet is increasing their income and empowering them.

Stating that the mothers are doing very well, the Chief Minister advised them to be more active and involved.