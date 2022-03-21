All England Open: Lakshya Sen Loses To Viktor Axelsen In Men’s Singles Final

Birmingham: India’s Lakshya Sen was defeated by the world number one Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final of All England Open Badminton Championships.

Sen was bidding to become only the third man after Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, however, he lost to Axelsen with 21-10, 21-15 scoreline.

The top-seed took the 6-0 lead in the first game and then raced towards a nine points lead at the mid-game interval.

After the resumption, the Danish shuttler continued the demolition of the World number 11 Indian as he grabbed the first game.

The second game started on a pacy note as the shuttle kept changing on the racquet of both the players but it was again the athlete from Denmark who came out at the top in the mid-game break and this time with the lead of four points.

The Dane shuttler eventually called the match by winning the second game 21-15.