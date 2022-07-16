Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Song ‘Kesariya’ To Release Tomorrow 

New Delhi: The much-awaited song ‘Kesariya’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, is finally set to release on July 17, Sunday.

Sharing the release date of the song, director Ayan Mukerji on Saturday penned a heartfelt note and explained the process that went on behind making the soundtracks of ‘Brahmastra’.

“Our Music Journey really takes off tomorrow… with the Launch of Kesariya! Pritam / Dada – was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years – of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating – on Brahmāstra!” he wrote.

“I think – that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives Soul to this Vision,” he added.

Ayan went on to say, “To be honest, I always imagined that we would launch a song which was just about SHIVA, as the first song of Brahmāstra…But there was SO much warmth for the Kesariya Teaser, that we decided we had to put it out first (or, everyone would kill us)!”

“And now, I can’t imagine it being any other way… because Kesariya is about Shiva and ISHA… and their Love, which, is the Core of Brahmāstra…! Hope you guys enjoy the song when it drops tomorrow, enjoy its beauty and simplicity, and that it adds some joy to your lives !!” he shared.

The director also mentioned that each version of the song in southern languages has a “distinct identity”.

‘Brahmastra’ is finally set to hit the silver screens on September 9. Besides Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen essaying a small yet pivotal role in the film.