Alert! Rainfall, Thunderstorm In Odisha Till April 11

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha might experience rainfall and thunderstorm till April 11, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD further stated that the heatwave situation will also prevail in some parts of the State in the next two to three days.

“Maximum temperature (Day temperature) likely to be 40 degree C or more at many places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur. It is advised to take precautionary measures while going outside for hot weather condition around noon (1100 hrs IST- 1500 hrs IST) in these areas during the next 3 days,” said IMD in a release.

Here’s complete outlook for the next few days:

Day 1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.04.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput.Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Malkangiri.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.04.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Keonjhar,Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal,Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Boudh,Sonepur,Bolangir.

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack,Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Angul and Khordha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.04.2021 up to 0830 hrsIST of 11.04.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj.

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj.