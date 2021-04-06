Ramzan 2021: Everything You Need To Know

New Delhi: Marked by prayers, introspection, charity and community feasts post-sunset, Ramzan (also known as Ramadan) is regarded as one of the holiest months.

Like other months under the Islamic lunar calendar, the first day of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Muslims worldwide observe sawm or a fast (one of the five pillars of Islam) during Ramzan. Muslims keep a fast called Roza from sunrise to sunset, read verses from their holy book, the Holy Quran, offer their prayers (Salat) to Allah and get together for the Iftaar (or the meal after sunset).

Ramadan fasting commemorates the month when the teachings of the Holy Quran were first revealed to Prophet Muhammed. Ramzan is observed for 29-30 days from the first sighting of the crescent moon to the other. And it culminates with Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most auspicious days in the Islamic calendar.

Ramzan 2021 start and end dates in India

Since the Islamic calendar is based on the Moon, Ramadan dates are determined as per the first sighting of the lunar crescent. Therefore, the dates vary every year in the Gregorian calendar.

In 2021, Ramadan or Ramzan is expected to begin in about a week. It may commence on April 12 and end on May 11. The date shall be determined after the crescent Moon’s sighting in Mecca, the holiest place associated with Islam.