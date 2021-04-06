Simple Yoga Poses For Cervical Spondylosis

New Delhi: Cervical spondylosis is a general term for age-related wear and tear affecting the spinal disks in your neck. As the disks dehydrate and shrink, signs of osteoarthritis develop, including bony projections along the edges of bones (bone spurs). Cervical spondylosis is very common and worsens with age.

Stress is also a huge contributor to cervical spondylosis. With these yoga exercises listed below, you will be able to beat stress and cure cervical spondylosis as well.

Matsyasana or Fish Pose:

This involves crossing your legs and bending backward until your head touches the floor. The pose is known to improve flexibility and get rid of back and neck soreness. With your upper body stretched, airflow into the lungs also improves. This pose is especially useful for cervical spondylosis caused by a desk job.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose:

Literally impersonating a snake, this pose removes neck, spine, and shoulder stiffness. When the spine is stiff, nerve impulses get hindered. This leads to other problems in the body. The cobra pose reduces the severity of cervical spondylosis pain.

Ardha Naukasana or Half Boat Pose: Known to strengthen the spinal column, this pose requires you to raise your legs and back of the ground. Ardha naukasana is effective for the patients with cervical & back problems. Besides, it can help one in managing one’s chronic indigestion, constipation. Even patients with diabetes can find it quite beneficial.

Ardha Shalbhasana or Half-Locust Pose: Known to give almost instant relief from mild back and neck pain, this pose involves lying on your stomach and raising one leg at a time. The pose is a preparatory pose for Shalbhasana or the full locust pose, where both legs are raised off the ground.

Kohni Chalana or Elbow Rotations: This involves moving the shoulders with the help of the arms and elbows. With Kohni Chalana mobility and strength of the shoulders are increased. This pose also encourages blood circulation in the neck, resulting in relief from cervical spondylosis.