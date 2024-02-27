Airtel To Offer Uninterrupted Service To Commuters In India’s First Underwater Metro

Kolkata: Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, announced a pioneering initiative to provide metro commuters with uninterrupted connectivity by deploying high-capacity nodes 35 metres below the Hooghly River.

Airtel has made infrastructure investments in preparation for the service’s commercial launch, which is anticipated soon. This makes Airtel the first operator to offer seamless connectivity across the 4.8-kilometer stretch of Kolkata’s East-West Metro corridor that connects Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade.

Airtel has connected the 4.8-kilometer stretch between Howrah Maidan, Howrah Station, Mahakaran, and Esplanade stations via fibre to enable this transformative service.

Meanwhile, the high-capacity nodes have been installed at each of these stations to provide seamless connectivity, allowing commuters to enjoy blazing 5G speeds, uninterrupted voice calls, and data transmission, all of which improve the daily commute experience and allow customers to stay connected and productive while travelling.

“Airtel is committed to pushing boundaries to better serve its customers. This initiative to provide under-river tunnel connectivity will certainly make a difference to commuters where they will get to access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more, along with enjoying the scenic stretch below river Ganga,” Ayan Sarkar, CEO – Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha, said as per a press release.