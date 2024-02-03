Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates 24 Health Infras Across Six AIIMS

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated 24 health infrastructure facilities across AIIMS Bilaspur, Rishikesh, Gorakhpur, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, Deoghar and laid the foundation stone for 68 health services for AIIMS Jodhpur.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma jointly inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 5 Sub-Health Centres under National Health Mission, 63 projects of the National Health Mission civil wing under 15th Finance Commission which including 7 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 2 hospitals containing residential housing, 3 hospitals including newly built MNC units, 2 hospitals containing newly built delivery rooms, 4 Jan Aushadhi Centres, 3 newly built BPHU rooms, 42 sub-health centres.

These projects are funded under Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, on a centre-state sharing basis, S.M.S Medical College, Jaipur will be upgraded and dedicated to the nation. It will host 5 divisions namely cardiology, neurology, nephrology, neuro-surgery and medical gerontology.

“If critical care service is available on time in all these diseases, many lives can be saved in these emergencies.” This was stated by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya while delivering the keynote address at the 4th convocation in AIIMS Jodhpur, Rajasthan today.