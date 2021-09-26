AICTE To Develop Content Of Technical Courses In Odia Language

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has committed to developing the content of technical courses in Odia language.

Today, discussions were held between AICTE and Odia language experts through video conferencing on translating technical content into Odia.

AICTE officials also showcased how to quickly translate the content of engineering and diploma courses into Odia using the Artificial Intelligence Language Translation Tool.

The Union Minister of Education praised the AICTE for its prompt action. He said the steps taken by the AICTE to remove language barriers to technical education under the National Education Policy-2020 are commendable. Engineering courses in Odia language will encourage Odia students, especially those from rural pockets to pursue engineering/diploma courses in their own language.

The AICTE has given the green light to teach B.Tech courses in 11 regional languages ​​of the country, including Odia. The regional languages ​​are Hindi, Odia, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, and Punjabi.

Using the AICTE, the Ministry of Education of the Government of India, in collaboration with the Center for Odia Language and Research, will translate English textbooks in engineering courses into Odia using Artificial Intelligence tools. The scientific and technical terms in English will be translated into Odia as well as other regional Indian languages.

Now language will not be a barrier for Odia students aspiring to become engineers as mathematical engineering and scientific terms will be translated into Odia.

It is a matter of pride for Odisha as a linguistic state. Students of the poor, oppressed and backward classes will especially benefit if the engineering course is taught in Odia.

The goal of the Government of India is to provide quality education and employment opportunities to every Odia student.

In terms of education, most of the districts in Odisha are considered backward districts in India and the National Education Policy 2020 will improve the education system in Odisha.

Welcoming the decision of the AICTE, Binod Das, President of the Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA), said that most of the students in the Engineering Colleges come from Odia schools and this move will help them move forward in education.