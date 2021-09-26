Dharmendra Pradhan Lauds PM Modi For Appreciating Odisha People In Mann Ki Baat Programme

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appreciation of Odisha people in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

The Prime Minister had lauded Kalahandi’s Patayat Sahu for his efforts in the plantation of medicinal plants on 1.5 acres. Ayush ministry too has taken steps to encourage the cultivation of medicinal plants promotes ayurvedic products.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised many Odisha talents, who brought glory for Odisha at the international level in the Mann Ki Baat programme. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for enhancing the glory of our state,” Pradhan Twitted.

“I firmly believe that this programme will inspire the Odia people to move forward and show something new,” he added.