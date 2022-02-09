Ahmedabad IPL Team To Be Called Gujarat Titans

Bhubaneswar: The Ahmedabad team of the India Premier League will be known as the Gujarat Titans, the franchise revealed on Wednesday.

The Gujarat Titans will be led by Hardik Pandya. he was bought for Rs 15 crore. The other players they picked in the draft are Rashid Khan (Rs 12 crore) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore).

The franchise, which is debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, has also signed Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and young Indian batting talent Shubman Gill.

Gary Kirsten will serve as the batting coach and mentor of the Ahmedabad franchise while Ashish Nehra has been appointed as the head coach.

The IPL mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.IPL 2022 will begin in March-end this year and the final would be played in May.