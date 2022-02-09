Puri Gajapati’s Daughter Debesi To Tie Knot Today

Bhubaneswar: The daughter of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb’s will tie the nuptial knot with noted businessman Aditya Kehr of Gurugram in Haryana today.

The groom is the son of Gurugram’s Rajiv Kehr and Nisha Mahtab Kehr, a descendant of Burdwan royal family.

According to reports, the wedding will be solemnized at a luxurious hotel in the state capital as per Hindu rituals.

Meanwhile, the marriage ceremony will be held in presence of a limited number of guests. Besides, arrangements of Mahaprasad have been made for guests in Puri.