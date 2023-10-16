7 more Odias stuck in Israel return home

Bhubaneswar: Seven more persons from Odisha, who were stuck in war-hit Israel, have returned home safely.

All the seven Odias were brought back to the country under Operation Ajay launched by the Centre. India launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tension in the region.

The repatriated Odias thanked the Indian Government as well Odisha Government upon their safe return from Israel and shared their experience.

All the returnees, most of them students, said that they had not experienced that much war chaos as they were residing in northern Israel. However, they felt panic whenever the siren was blown for the war.

The Odias were in the contact with the Indian Embassy in Israel after the Hamas launched fedayeen attacks killing many civilians and foreign nationals and taking them hostages in Israel.

The Centre on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back stranded citizens from Israel, which is fighting with Hamas. This came after Air India and other airlines suspended all its commercial operations to and from Israel as the war began on October 7.