Disney+ Hotstar, the popular streaming service of The Walt Disney Company in India, is taking a bold step to address the rampant issue of account sharing. Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar will be limiting account sharing to only four logins per account to ensure a fair and sustainable revenue model. The current premium account plan allows users to log in from up to 10 devices, but this policy will be enforced later this year.

To increase revenue and improve the quality of streaming experience, Disney+ Hotstar is conducting internal tests to assess the effectiveness of its new enforcement policy. The company initially adopted a more lenient approach but found that stricter measures were required, as only around 5% of premium subscribers accessed their accounts from more than four devices.

Netflix users in India are no longer able to share their account passwords with friends, marking a significant shift in their approach to tackling account sharing. To combat this issue globally, Netflix has been sending warning emails to members found to be sharing their accounts outside their households.

By limiting the number of devices that can access a premium account, both Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix hope to incentivize users to subscribe independently, leading to a more sustainable revenue stream and improved user experience. These measures represent a strategic move towards boosting individual subscriptions and creating a more viable business model. Ultimately, these streaming giants seek to strike a balance between providing user convenience and maintaining a fair revenue structure, benefiting both the companies and their subscribers.