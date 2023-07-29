Stuart Broad set to retire at end of ongoing Ashes series!

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has announced his decision to retire from the sport at the end of the ongoing Ashes Test.

Broad called time on his 17-year-old career at the end of Day 3 of the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad said. “It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge for as much as I have.

“I’ve always wanted to finish at the top, and this series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable I’ve been part of.”

Broad revealed he’d come to the decision on Friday evening. “I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks … you know, England versus Australia has always been sort of the pinnacle for me.

“I’ve loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally, and the team’s way. I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be on Ashes cricket.”

Broad, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, will go down as one of the great pacers in the sport – he sits at fifth on the all-time list of wicket-takers, and is one of only two fast bowlers to take over 600 wickets, alongside longtime bowling partner Jimmy Anderson.