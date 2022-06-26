Adnan Sami shares stunning transformation photos from Maldives vacay, fans shocked

Adnan Sami has undergone a massive body transformation leaving the fans stunned once again. The fans are in awe as they could not even recognise the singer sporting his lean avatar.

His recent pictures from the Maldives have left fans shocked. He has truly transformed himself and is looking much younger than his age.

Adnan Sami is currently on a vacation with his family. His latest pictures have garnered epic responses from his fans as some of them compared him to Hrithik Roshan.

We all remember the fat and round Adnan Sami who cutely danced with Govinda on the song Lift Karade. Well, now here’s something that will leave your jaws dropped to the floor.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a selfie from the Maldives, and wrote, “Just Chilling,” and called the beach destination a ‘paradise’.

Here are a few of Adnan Sami’s Instagram posts from his Maldives vacay:-

