Crime Branch Seeks 14-day Remand Of Activist Teesta Setalvad

Gandhinagar: The Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday sought a 14-day remand of social activist Teesta Setalvad.

Police said both Setalvad and RB Sreekumar, former Gujarat DGP who was also detained on Saturday, are not co-operating with the investigation.

Setalvad was detained from her house in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon after an FIR was registered against her at the Ahmedabad crime branch based on a complaint lodged by a crime branch inspector DB Barad.

The action against the duo came after the Supreme Court judgment on Friday in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri.