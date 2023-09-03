Aditya-L1: ISRO’s first earth-bound firing performed successfully

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the first Earth-bound firing to raise Aditya-L1’s orbit is scheduled at around 11:45 am was performed successfully.

“The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST,” informed ISRO.

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The Earth-bound manoeuvres will involve the rockets firing and some adjustments to angles, as required. How this will work can perhaps be understood by taking the example of when a person is on a swing — to make the swing go higher, a pressure (by shifting body weight) is applied when in the phase when the swing is coming down towards the ground. In Aditya-L1’s case, once it gains enough velocity, it will slingshot around to its intended path towards L1.