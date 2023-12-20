Actress Ruchi Gujjar Steals the Spotlight as Show Stopper for Mohit Kapoor at Moda Fashion Week

Renowned Indian Actress Ruchi Gujjar, also known as Miss Haryana, captivated the audience as she graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Mohit Kapoor at Moda Fashion Week. The talented actress, who has gained fame for her viral song “EK Ladki” with Aman Verma and her notable Haryanvi track “Heli Main Chor,” showcased her impeccable style and poise on the prestigious fashion platform.

Born as Usha Kumari in the picturesque village of Mehara Gurjarwas in Khetri, district Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Ruchi Gujjar has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her versatile talent. Having completed her BBA from Maharani College Jaipur, Ruchi initially embarked on a career in the software industry before making a remarkable transition to the world of modeling.

Ruchi Gujjar, recognized for her intrinsic beauty and charm, has now become a prominent figure in Bollywood, with several upcoming projects in her kitty. Her journey from the vibrant landscapes of Rajasthan to the glitzy runways of fashion weeks exemplifies her resilience and determination.

At Moda Fashion Week, Ruchi Gujjar dazzled in a magnificent and rich outfit designed by Mohit Kapoor. Her presence as the show stopper added an extra layer of glamour to the event, earning her accolades for her grace and elegance.

As Ruchi Gujjar continues to ascend in the world of entertainment, her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects in Bollywood. With her captivating screen presence and innate charm, she is undoubtedly poised for even greater success in the industry.