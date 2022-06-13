Actor Shakti Kapoor’s son detained in Bengaluru after raid at rave party

Bengaluru: Actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained after raid at rave party in Bengaluru, news reports suggested.

He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, Bengaluru Police told the agency. The 37-year-old actor has featured in films like Shootout At Wadala, Haseena Parkar, Jazbaa and crime-thriller web series Bhaukaal.

According to reports, police were reportedly working on a tip-off. It was only after raiding the party, several samples of suspected people were sent for checking.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother’s sample was among six that returned positive.