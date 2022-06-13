Squid Game officially renewed for Season 2; New teaser OUT

Seoul: Officially confirming the return of Netflix’s hit drama series ‘Squid Game’ for a second season, a brief teaser has been dropped by the streaming platform on Sunday.

On June 12 IST, Netlfix referenced the famous ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game from the series, writing on Instagram, “On your marks. Get set. Greenlight. Squid Game continues.” This was accompanied by a short teaser video starring the motion-sensing doll Younghee, which had haunted many a dream.

The short teaser clip was followed up by a special message from the director, writer, and executive producer of ‘Squid Game’, Hwang Dong Hyuk. The message confirms the return of Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hun and Lee Byung Hun as the Front Man in season two, while also teasing Gong Yoo’s return as “the man in the suit with ddakji”.