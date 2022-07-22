68th National Film Award
Top NewsBreakingNational

68th National Film Awards Announced; MP Wins Most Film Friendly State Award

By Pragativadi News Service
92

New Delhi: The Jury for the 68th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2020 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.

Thakur has congratulated all the winners and said 2020 was a particularly difficult year for films due to the COVID pandemic, yet the nominations consisted of great works.

The Minister also thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards.

The Jury is comprised of eminent film-makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world.

The awards were announced by Shri Chitrartha Singh, Chairperson, Non-Feature Jury, Shri Anant Vijay, Chairperson, Best Writing on Cinema Jury and Shri Dharam GulatiFeature Film Jury (Member – Central Panel) in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Madhya Pradesh wins Most Film Friendly State award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh get Special Mention. ‘The Longest Kiss’ by Kishwar Desai wins Best Book on Cinema for the year while Malayalam book ‘MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam’ and Odia book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ win special mention.

Best Feature Film award has been bagged by the Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ directed by Sudha Kongara. ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ grabs Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Best Actor award for 2020 is shared between Suriya for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie ‘Saina’.

A complete list of the awards is given below.

68th National Film Awards, 2020

Most Film Friendly State

Special Mention:

S.No. State Certificate
1. Uttarakhand Certificate
2. Uttar Pradesh Certificate

Most Film Friendly State:

S.No. State Medal
1. Madhya Pradesh Rajat Kamal & Certificate

68th National Film Awards, 2020

Best Writing on Cinema

Special Mention:

S.No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher  Certificate
     1. MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam Malayalam Anoop Ramakrishnan Malayalam  Panorama Certificate
     2. Kali Paine Kalira Cinema Odia Surya Deo Pakshighar

Prakashanee

 Certificate

 

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

S. No.      Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Medal and Cash prize
1.      The Longest Kiss English Kishwar Desai Westland Publications Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

68th National Film Awards 2020

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of  Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal

& Cash Prize
BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER Rhapsody of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala

 

(English)

 Voice Over : Shobha Tharoor  Sreenivasan Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/-

 
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION 1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar

( 1232 Kms – Will Die there only )

 

(Hindi)

 Music Director:  Vishal Bhardwaj

 

 Rajat  Kamal,

Rs 50,000/-
BEST EDITING

 

 Borderlands

(Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjabi)

 Editor : Anadi Athaley

 

 

 Rajat  Kamal

Rs 50,000/-
BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST Jadui Jangal ( Magical Forest)

 

(Hindi)

 On location sound recordist  :Sandip Bhati & Pradeep  Lekhwar Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/-
BEST AUDIOGRAPHY Pearl of the Desert

 

(Rajasthani)

 Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Ajit Singh Rathore Rajat  Kamal

Rs. 50,000/-
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Shabdikkunna Kalappa

(Talking Plow)

(Malayalam)

 Cinematographer:  Nikhil S Praveen

 

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs. 50,000/- each

 
BEST DIRECTION Oh That’s Bhanu

(English, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi)

 Director :  RV Ramani Swarna Kamal

 

Rs. 1,50,000/-

 

 
BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES Kumkumarchan

(Worship

 of the Goddess)

(Marathi)

 Producer: Studio Filmy Monks

 

Director :  Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST SHORT FICTION FILM Kachichinithu

( The Boy with a Gun)

 

(Karbi)

  

Producer & Director :  Khanjan Kishore Nath

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each

 

 
SPECIAL JURY AWARD Admitted

(Hindi & English)

 Director : Ojaswee Sharma

 

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 1,00,000/-
BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM The Saviour : Brig.Pritam Singh

 

(Punjabi)

 Producer:  Akal Productions

 

Director : Dr. Paramjeet Singh Kattu

 Rajat Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each

 

 

 
BEST EXPLORATION /ADVENTURE FILM    (to include  sports) Wheeling the Ball

 

(English &Hindi)

 Producer: Film Division

 

Director :Mukesh Sharma

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each
BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM Dreaming of  Words

 

(Malayalam)

  

Producer & Director :  Nandan

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
  1. Justice Delayed but Delivered

(Hindi)

 

                 

                   &

 

 

  1. Three Sisters

(Bengali)

 

 Producer:  Mandeep Chauhan

 

Director : Kamakhya Narayan Singh

 

&

 

Producer : Ratnaboli Ray

 

Director : Putul Rafey Mahmood

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs. 50,000/- each(shared)

 

 

 
BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM  Manah Aru Manuh

(Manas and People)

(Assamese)

 Producer:Directorate, Manas National Park and Aaranyak

 

Director :  Dip Bhuyan

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each

 

 

 

 
BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM Surmounting Challenges

(English)

 Producer : Delhi Metro Rail Corporation limited

 

Director :Satish Pande

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each

 

 
BEST SCIENCE and

TECHNOLOGY FILM

 On the Brink Season 2- Bats

(English)

 Producer : The Gaia People

 

Director : Akanksha  Sood Singh

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each

 

 

 
BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

(Dr. Venkatesh Kumar)

 

(Kannada)

 Producer :Dept. of Information and Public Relations, Govt. of Karnataka

 

Director : Girish Kasaravalli

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each
BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM Pabung Syam

 

(Manipuri)

 Producer : Film Division

 

Director : Haobam Paban Kumar

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/-  each

 
BEST  ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM

 

 Mandal ke Bol

(Rhythm of Mandal)

 

(Hindi)

 Producer : Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum-Bhopal

 

Director : Rajendra Janglay

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs 50,000/- each

 

 
BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR Pariah

(Marathi and Hindi)

 Producer : MIT School of Film & Telivision-Pune

 

Director : Vishesh Iyer

 

 Rajat  Kamal

 

Rs. 75,000/- each
BEST NON-FEATURE FILM  Testimony of Ana

 (Dangi)

 Producer & Director :  Sachin  Dheeraj Mundigonda

 

 

 Swarna Kamal

 

Rs. 1,50,000/-each

 

 

68th National Film Awards 2020

Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of Award Title Of  The Film Awardee Medal

& Cash Prize
   1. Special Jury Mention Semkhor

(Dimasa)

 

Vaanku

(Malayalam)

 

June

(Marathi)

 

Godakaath

(Marathi)

&

Avwanchhit

(Marathi)

 

Toolsidas Junior

(Hindi)

 

 Actress : Aimee Baruah

 

 

 

Director : Kavya Prakash

 

 

Actor : Siddharth Menon

 

 

 

Actor : Kishore Kadam

 

 

 

Child Actor : Varun Buddhadev

 Certificate Only
   2. Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution  

 
      (a) Best Haryanvi Film

 

 Dada Lakhmi Producer:   Anhad Studio Pvt.Ltd

 

Director:  Yashpal Sharma

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

 
      (b) Best Dimasa Film

 

 Semkhor Producer:   Aimee Baruah Production Society

 

Director:  Aimee Baruah

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
      (c) Best Tulu  Film

 

 Jeetige Producer:   A R Productions

 

Director:  Santhosh  Mada

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
    3. Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
Best Telugu Film

 

 Colour Photo Producer:  Amrutha Productions

 

Director: Angirekula Sandeep Raj

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Tamil Film

 

 Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum Producer:   Hamsa Pictures

 

Director:  Vasanth S Sai

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

 
Best Malayalam Film

 

 Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

(Engagement is on Monday)

 Producer: Pushkar Films

 

Director:  Prasanna Sathyanath Hegde

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Marathi Film

 

 Goshta Eka Paithanichi

(Tale of a Paithani)

 Producer:   Planet Marathi

 

Director:  Shantanu Ganesh Rode

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Kannada Film

 

 Dollu Producer:   Wadeeyar Movies

 

Director:  Sagar Puranik

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Hindi Film

 

 Toolsidas Junior Producer:  Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt.Ltd

 

Director:  Mridul Toolsidass

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Bengali  Film

 

 Avijatrik

( The Wanderlust of Apu)

 

 Producer:   GMB Films Pvt.ltd

 

Director:  Subhrajit Mitra

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best  Assamese Film

 

         Bridge Producer:   Sabita Devi

 

Director:  Kripal Kalita

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
    4. Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)

 

 

 AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

 

(Malayalam)

  Stunt Choreography :

 

Rajasekhar ,  Mafia Sasi &  Supreme Sunder

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-(shared)

 

 

 
    5. Best  Choreography Natyam ( Dance)

        (Telugu)

 

 Choreographer: Sandhya Raju Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

 
    6. Best Lyrics          Saina

(Hindi)

 

 Lyricist:  Manoj  Muntashir

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
    7. Best  Music Direction Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

      (Telugu)

 

 

 

Soorarai Pottru

       (Tamil)

 

 Music Director (Songs):

Thaman S

 

 

 

 

Music Director (Background Score) :

 

G V Prakash Kumar

 

 

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)
    8. Best  Make-up Artist Natyam ( Dance)

(Telugu)

 Make-up Artist: T V Rambabu

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
    9. Best Costume Designer Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior

(Hindi)

 Costume Designer:  Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (shared)
   10. Best Production Design Kappela

(Chapel)

(Malayalam)

 

 Production  Designer:  Anees Nadodi Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
   11. Best Editing Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

(Tamil)

 Editor: Sreekar Prasad

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
   12. Best Audiography    Dollu

(Kannada)

     

 

Mi Vasantrao

(I Am Vasantrao)

(Marathi)

 

Malik

(Malayalam)

 Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) :  Jobin Jayan

 

 

Sound Designer : Anmol Bhave

 

 

 

Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)
   13. Best Screenplay Soorarai Pottru

(Tamil)

 

 

Mandela

(Tamil)

 

 Screenplay writer (original):  Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara

 

 

Dialogue Writer:  Madonne Ashwin

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)
  14. Best Cinematography Avijatrik

( The Wanderlust of Apu)

(Bengali)

 

 

 Cameraman: Supratim Bhol Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
   15. Best Female Playback  Singer AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

 (Malayalam)

 

 Singer : Nanchamma

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-
   16. Best Male Playback Singer Mi Vasantrao

(I Am Vasantrao)

     (Marathi)

 Singer : Rahul Deshpande

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

 
   17. Best Child Artist Tak-Tak

(Marathi)

 

&

  Sumi

(Marathi)

 

 Child Artist : Anish Mangesh Gosavi

 

                   

 

Child Artist : Akanksha Pingle

&

Divyesh Indulkar

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- shared
   18. Best Supporting Actress Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

(Tamil)

 

 Supporting Actress:  Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

 
   19. Best Supporting Actor AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

(Malayalam)

 Supporting Actor:  Biju Menon

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

 
    20. Best Actress Soorarai Pottru

(Tamil)

 Actress : Aparrna Balamurali Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

 
    21. Best Actor Soorarai Pottru

(Tamil)

 

           &

 

Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior

(Hindi)

 Actor : Suriya

 

 

          &

 

Actor : Ajay Devgn

 

          

 

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- shared

 

 
   22. Best  Direction AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

 

(Malayalam)

 Director: Sachidanandan KR Swarna Kamal and

 

Rs. 2,50,000/-
   23. Best Children’s Film Sumi

(Marathi)

 Producer :  Harshall Kamat Entertainment

 

Director: Amol Vasant Gole

 Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

 
   24. Best Film on Environment Conservati on/Preservation Taledanda (Beheading a Life)

(Kannada)

 Producer: Krupanidhi Kreations

 

Director: Praveen Krupakar

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
 25. Best Film on Social Issues

(Themes such as prohibition,women and child empowerment,social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of  differently-abled people, tribal and indigeneous people etc.)

   Funeral

 

  (Marathi)

 Producer:  Before After Entertainment

 

 

 

Director:  Vivek Dubey

 Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
  26. Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior

   (Hindi)

 Producer:  Ajay Devgn FFilms

 

Director:  Om Raut

 Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)

 

 
  27. Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director     Mandela

      (Tamil)

 Producer: YNOT Studios

 

Director:  Madonne Ashwin

 Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)

 

 
28. Best Feature Film Soorarai Pottru

      (Tamil)

 Producer:  2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd

 

Director: 

 Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000 (each)

 

 

 

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 6677 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking