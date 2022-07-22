68th National Film Awards Announced; MP Wins Most Film Friendly State Award

New Delhi: The Jury for the 68th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2020 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.
Thakur has congratulated all the winners and said 2020 was a particularly difficult year for films due to the COVID pandemic, yet the nominations consisted of great works.
The Minister also thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards.
The Jury is comprised of eminent film-makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world.
The awards were announced by Shri Chitrartha Singh, Chairperson, Non-Feature Jury, Shri Anant Vijay, Chairperson, Best Writing on Cinema Jury and Shri Dharam Gulati, Feature Film Jury (Member – Central Panel) in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Madhya Pradesh wins Most Film Friendly State award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh get Special Mention. ‘The Longest Kiss’ by Kishwar Desai wins Best Book on Cinema for the year while Malayalam book ‘MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam’ and Odia book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ win special mention.
Best Feature Film award has been bagged by the Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ directed by Sudha Kongara. ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ grabs Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Best Actor award for 2020 is shared between Suriya for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie ‘Saina’.
A complete list of the awards is given below.
68th National Film Awards, 2020
Most Film Friendly State
Special Mention:
|S.No.
|State
|Certificate
|1.
|Uttarakhand
|Certificate
|2.
|Uttar Pradesh
|Certificate
Most Film Friendly State:
|S.No.
|State
|Medal
|1.
|Madhya Pradesh
|Rajat Kamal & Certificate
68th National Film Awards, 2020
Best Writing on Cinema
Special Mention:
|S.No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Name of the Publisher
|Certificate
|1.
|MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam
|Malayalam
|Anoop Ramakrishnan
|Malayalam Panorama
|Certificate
|2.
|Kali Paine Kalira Cinema
|Odia
|Surya Deo
|Pakshighar
Prakashanee
|Certificate
Award for Best Book on Cinema:
|S. No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Name of the Publisher
|Medal and Cash prize
|1.
|The Longest Kiss
|English
|Kishwar Desai
|Westland Publications
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
68th National Film Awards 2020
Non-Feature Films Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title of the Film
|Awardee
|Medal
& Cash Prize
|
|BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER
|Rhapsody of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala
(English)
|Voice Over : Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
|
|BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
|1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar
( 1232 Kms – Will Die there only )
(Hindi)
|Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
|Rajat Kamal,
Rs 50,000/-
|
|BEST EDITING
|Borderlands
(Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjabi)
|Editor : Anadi Athaley
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
|
|BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST
|Jadui Jangal ( Magical Forest)
(Hindi)
|On location sound recordist :Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
|
|BEST AUDIOGRAPHY
|Pearl of the Desert
(Rajasthani)
|Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Ajit Singh Rathore
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/-
|
|BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
|Shabdikkunna Kalappa
(Talking Plow)
(Malayalam)
|Cinematographer: Nikhil S Praveen
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST DIRECTION
|Oh That’s Bhanu
(English, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi)
|Director : RV Ramani
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 1,50,000/-
|
|BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES
|Kumkumarchan
(Worship
of the Goddess)
(Marathi)
|Producer: Studio Filmy Monks
Director : Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST SHORT FICTION FILM
|Kachichinithu
( The Boy with a Gun)
(Karbi)
|
Producer & Director : Khanjan Kishore Nath
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|SPECIAL JURY AWARD
|Admitted
(Hindi & English)
|Director : Ojaswee Sharma
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 1,00,000/-
|
|BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM
|The Saviour : Brig.Pritam Singh
(Punjabi)
|Producer: Akal Productions
Director : Dr. Paramjeet Singh Kattu
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST EXPLORATION /ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)
|Wheeling the Ball
(English &Hindi)
|Producer: Film Division
Director :Mukesh Sharma
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM
|Dreaming of Words
(Malayalam)
|
Producer & Director : Nandan
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
|
(Hindi)
&
(Bengali)
|Producer: Mandeep Chauhan
Director : Kamakhya Narayan Singh
&
Producer : Ratnaboli Ray
Director : Putul Rafey Mahmood
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- each(shared)
|
|BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM
| Manah Aru Manuh
(Manas and People)
(Assamese)
|Producer:Directorate, Manas National Park and Aaranyak
Director : Dip Bhuyan
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM
|Surmounting Challenges
(English)
|Producer : Delhi Metro Rail Corporation limited
Director :Satish Pande
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST SCIENCE and
TECHNOLOGY FILM
|On the Brink Season 2- Bats
(English)
|Producer : The Gaia People
Director : Akanksha Sood Singh
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM
|Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar
(Dr. Venkatesh Kumar)
(Kannada)
|Producer :Dept. of Information and Public Relations, Govt. of Karnataka
Director : Girish Kasaravalli
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM
|Pabung Syam
(Manipuri)
|Producer : Film Division
Director : Haobam Paban Kumar
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM
|Mandal ke Bol
(Rhythm of Mandal)
(Hindi)
|Producer : Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum-Bhopal
Director : Rajendra Janglay
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
|
|BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR
|Pariah
(Marathi and Hindi)
|Producer : MIT School of Film & Telivision-Pune
Director : Vishesh Iyer
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 75,000/- each
|
|BEST NON-FEATURE FILM
|Testimony of Ana
(Dangi)
|Producer & Director : Sachin Dheeraj Mundigonda
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 1,50,000/-each
68th National Film Awards 2020
Feature Films Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title Of The Film
|Awardee
|Medal
& Cash Prize
|1.
|Special Jury Mention
|Semkhor
(Dimasa)
Vaanku
(Malayalam)
June
(Marathi)
Godakaath
(Marathi)
&
Avwanchhit
(Marathi)
Toolsidas Junior
(Hindi)
|Actress : Aimee Baruah
Director : Kavya Prakash
Actor : Siddharth Menon
Actor : Kishore Kadam
Child Actor : Varun Buddhadev
|Certificate Only
|2.
|Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|
|(a)
|Best Haryanvi Film
|Dada Lakhmi
|Producer: Anhad Studio Pvt.Ltd
Director: Yashpal Sharma
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|(b)
|Best Dimasa Film
|Semkhor
|Producer: Aimee Baruah Production Society
Director: Aimee Baruah
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|(c)
|Best Tulu Film
|Jeetige
|Producer: A R Productions
Director: Santhosh Mada
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|3.
|Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|
|Best Telugu Film
|Colour Photo
|Producer: Amrutha Productions
Director: Angirekula Sandeep Raj
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Tamil Film
|Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
|Producer: Hamsa Pictures
Director: Vasanth S Sai
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Malayalam Film
|Thinkalazcha Nishchayam
(Engagement is on Monday)
|Producer: Pushkar Films
Director: Prasanna Sathyanath Hegde
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Marathi Film
|Goshta Eka Paithanichi
(Tale of a Paithani)
|Producer: Planet Marathi
Director: Shantanu Ganesh Rode
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Kannada Film
|Dollu
|Producer: Wadeeyar Movies
Director: Sagar Puranik
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Hindi Film
|Toolsidas Junior
|Producer: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt.Ltd
Director: Mridul Toolsidass
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Bengali Film
|Avijatrik
( The Wanderlust of Apu)
|Producer: GMB Films Pvt.ltd
Director: Subhrajit Mitra
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Assamese Film
|Bridge
|Producer: Sabita Devi
Director: Kripal Kalita
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|4.
|Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
|AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Malayalam)
| Stunt Choreography :
Rajasekhar , Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-(shared)
|5.
|Best Choreography
|Natyam ( Dance)
(Telugu)
|Choreographer: Sandhya Raju
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|6.
|Best Lyrics
| Saina
(Hindi)
|Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|7.
|Best Music Direction
|Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
(Telugu)
Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
|Music Director (Songs):
Thaman S
Music Director (Background Score) :
G V Prakash Kumar
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|8.
|Best Make-up Artist
|Natyam ( Dance)
(Telugu)
|Make-up Artist: T V Rambabu
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|9.
|Best Costume Designer
|Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior
(Hindi)
|Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla
|Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (shared)
|10.
|Best Production Design
|Kappela
(Chapel)
(Malayalam)
|Production Designer: Anees Nadodi
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|11.
|Best Editing
|Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
(Tamil)
|Editor: Sreekar Prasad
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|12.
|Best Audiography
| Dollu
(Kannada)
Mi Vasantrao
(I Am Vasantrao)
(Marathi)
Malik
(Malayalam)
|Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Jobin Jayan
Sound Designer : Anmol Bhave
Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|13.
|Best Screenplay
|Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
Mandela
(Tamil)
|Screenplay writer (original): Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara
Dialogue Writer: Madonne Ashwin
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|14.
|Best Cinematography
|Avijatrik
( The Wanderlust of Apu)
(Bengali)
|Cameraman: Supratim Bhol
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|15.
|Best Female Playback Singer
|AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Malayalam)
|Singer : Nanchamma
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|16.
|Best Male Playback Singer
|Mi Vasantrao
(I Am Vasantrao)
(Marathi)
|Singer : Rahul Deshpande
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|17.
|Best Child Artist
|Tak-Tak
(Marathi)
&
Sumi
(Marathi)
|Child Artist : Anish Mangesh Gosavi
Child Artist : Akanksha Pingle
&
Divyesh Indulkar
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- shared
|18.
|Best Supporting Actress
|Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
(Tamil)
|Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|19.
|Best Supporting Actor
|AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Malayalam)
|Supporting Actor: Biju Menon
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|20.
|Best Actress
|Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
|Actress : Aparrna Balamurali
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
|21.
|Best Actor
|Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
&
Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior
(Hindi)
|Actor : Suriya
&
Actor : Ajay Devgn
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- shared
|22.
|Best Direction
|AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Malayalam)
|Director: Sachidanandan KR
|Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000/-
|23.
|Best Children’s Film
|Sumi
(Marathi)
|Producer : Harshall Kamat Entertainment
Director: Amol Vasant Gole
|Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|24.
|Best Film on Environment Conservati on/Preservation
|Taledanda (Beheading a Life)
(Kannada)
|Producer: Krupanidhi Kreations
Director: Praveen Krupakar
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|25.
|Best Film on Social Issues
(Themes such as prohibition,women and child empowerment,social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigeneous people etc.)
| Funeral
(Marathi)
|Producer: Before After Entertainment
Director: Vivek Dubey
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|26.
|Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior
(Hindi)
|Producer: Ajay Devgn FFilms
Director: Om Raut
|Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|27.
|Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
| Mandela
(Tamil)
|Producer: YNOT Studios
Director: Madonne Ashwin
|Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
|28.
|Best Feature Film
|Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
|Producer: 2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd
Director:
|Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000 (each)
Comments are closed.