6 Dead, Several Injured After 2 Trains Collide in Vizianagaram; Check Helpline Numbers!

Bhubaneswar: Six passengers were killed and several others were injured following a collision between two passenger trains in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after the Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘Mandal’ (block).

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

On receiving the news, Walther Division DRM Saurabh Prasad reached the spot and assessed the situation. Also, the railway department rescue team, local fire department and NDIRF team reached the spot for rescue work.

Soon, emergency response teams initiated rescue efforts at the accident site and the injured were provided with medical attention, while arrangements were being made to ensure their well-being.

However, the precise circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be ascertained.

Passenger Train between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Zone derailed at about 7 p.m.

08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train and 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special got involved in this incident. The likely reason is human error and overshooting of Signal by the Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train, authorities said.

Two Coaches of the 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from the rear and the loco of 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger got derailed.

Rescue operations are underway with DRM/Waltair and his Team on the spot. Accident Relief Trains and other rescue equipment have been engaged and Helpline Numbers have been issued, authorities added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered immediate relief measures and directed officials to make all necessary arrangements in nearby hospitals to ensure the injured individuals receive top-quality medical care.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section.

Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon, the PMO India posted on ‘X’.

The Helpline Number regarding the Train Accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly section of the Waltair Division of ECoR in the Howrah-Chennai Main Line has been issued by the East Coast Railway.

