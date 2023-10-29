Odisha CM Inaugurates Kartika Brata For Habisiyalis In Puri

Bhubaneswar: On the Holy Kartika of Kartika starting today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Kartika Brata for Habisiyalis in Puri through video conferencing. Habisiyalis from all over the state have gathered to observe the Kartika brata.

The chief minister wished the devotees for fasting in peace. Get the blessings of the Lord. If you are blessed, the entire Odisha will be blessed, he said.

Stating that Kartika month is Dharma month, and very sacred, he said that he fully believes that mothers will observe Brata with much devotion and gaiety.

Expressing that all arrangements have been made for the convenience of women, the Chief Minister said that arrangements have been made for more than 3,000 Habisiyali mothers. From accommodation to Darshan of Holy Trinity, having Mahaprasad – everything is arranged. He said that the district administration is fully ready to serve Habisiyalis.

Minister of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Ashwini Patra, and Sports Minister Tushar Kanti Behera attended the event.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian conducted the program.

It is worth noting that during Kartika month, devotees from all over the state come to Puri to observe Kartika Brata. Realising their plight, the Chief Minister started the Habisiyali Yojana in 2016.

A seven-storey building has been constructed for their accommodation since last year. It is named as Brundavati Niwas. Staying here, mothers observe Rai Damodar brata. Arrangements for the accommodation of Habisiyalis in Puri have also been made at Bagla Dharmashala, Bagidiya Dharmashala, Mochi Sahi Kalyan Mandap and Akshay Patra Foundation.