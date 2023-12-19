5T Chairman Reviews Progress Of Various Developmental Projects In Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian visited Mayurbhanj today and reviewed various developmental works and interacted with local people and students.

He spoke to all the students at the university ground at Baripada and inspired the youth to join in building a new Odisha. Attending the Nua-O program, he said that it has created great opportunities for the youth.

“This program will help them showcase their talents and develop their overall personality. Along with this, they can also achieve remarkable success in reading,” Pandian said.

Pandian opined that it is the vision of the teacher that leads to success in life and cited the example of the ancient guru-disciple tradition.

He then reviewed the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project in the Mayurbhanj district. Through this project which is being implemented for Rs 10,210 crore, 2,70,900 acres of agricultural land could be irrigated. The review revealed that the first phase of the project will be completed by May 2024 and the second phase by June 2028.

On this occasion, Pandian reviewed major irrigation projects like Deo, Udala’s Son Project, Khairi Bandhan Project and Cluster Mega Lift Irrigation Project. While Rs 3,282 crore is being invested for these projects, 1,16,500 acres of land could irrigated. Pandian directed to speed up these projects.

He then reviewed the ongoing construction of a river embankment and ring road over Budhabalang at Baripadas for Rs 154 crore. Along with this, Ghati Road is to be constructed for Rs 72.63 crore, construction of a bridge over Budhabalang River at Baripada for Rs 48 crore, a 650-bed Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital under construction for Rs 306 crore and a Cancer Center at Baripada for Rs 47.35 crore.

Pandian reviewed the various projects like the construction of the hospital and was directed to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame.

On this occasion, Pandian also reviewed some of the projects initiated after his earlier visit to Mayurbhanj.