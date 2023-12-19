Another 1000cr blockbuster loading, say Netizens hailing trailer of Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire

The Pan India Superstar Prabhas is ready to set the screens on fire with his ambitious project Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The action-packed trailer of the film has been released recently, and the trailer has infused excitement among the netizens. The Rebel star has a great and majestic screen presence, and the trailer shows his larger-than-life aura in the film, in the top form. While the trailer has stunned the netizens, they are waiting to see more of Superstar from the action entertainer. The excitement to watch the film on screens, among the masses is soaring high and the trailer has piqued the interest of the fans and the audiences.

The film brings the first and massive collaboration betwen Bahubali star Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel. Their collaboration is set to bring euphoria across the nation and the trailer has promised the arrival of the mass hysteria. The film brings back the Rebel star in the top form which has left everyone crazy over it. Taking their excitement to watch the darling star Prabhas on big screens, the netizens took over social media and showered their love and praises on the blockbuster trailer of Salaar.

Sharing a glimpse of the biker avatar of Prabahas from the Salaar’s trailer, a netizen wrote,

“Man went 10 years back

#prabhas #Salaar”

A netizen hailed lauded Prabhas starrer by calling it a Blockbuster and wrote,

“Doesn’t matter if he comes on a horse or a bike, once he steps in, history will repeat!! Another 1000cr blockbuster loading!! #Prabhas #Salaar”

Doesn’t matter if he comes on a horse or a bike, once he steps in, history will repeat!! Another 1000cr blockbuster loading!! #Prabhas #Salaar pic.twitter.com/RtP0Xr8yGl — Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) December 18, 2023

An excited netizen shared the cutout of Prabhas’s Salaar and wrote,

” All set Welcome To #SALAAR Jurassic World

#Allagadda Prabhas Die Hard fans

#Prabhas”

Highlighting the craze of Rebel star in North India, A netizen

“Telugu shows are almost sold out in Pune , Maharashtra

Craze of Rebelstar is unreal in North India

#Salaar • #Prabhas”

Telugu shows are almost sold out in Pune , Maharashtra🔥 Craze of Rebelstar is unreal in North India 💥#Salaar • #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/YnMMGZ3Rzk — . (@bahubali_virat) December 19, 2023

Another netizen wrote,

“Baap level Promotion of #Salaar in North India , Tsunami loading

The Rebel Aka #Prabhas is ready to rule the box office and create Many Records.

1000cr loading

#SalaarReleaseTrailer #SalaarCeaseFire #Prabhas #Salaar”

Baap level Promotion of #Salaar in North India , Tsunami loading 🔥🔥 The Rebel Aka #Prabhas is ready to rule the box office and create Many Records. 1000cr loading 🔥🔥🔥#SalaarReleaseTrailer #SalaarCeaseFire #Prabhas #Salaar pic.twitter.com/GDZwvNQ7SX — AMIR ANSARI (@filmy45539) December 19, 2023

The words and praises coming from the netizens and the massive response to the trailer of Prabhas starrer Salaar, speak volumes of the film and also how everyone is excited to watch the Rebel star in the action-fronted avatar on-screen on the big screens. The advance booking for the film is showing massive trend and the film is all set to score history at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, besides Salaar, Prabhas will be seen headlining some of the biggest projects which include Kalki 2898 A.D, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and an untitled film with director Maruti.