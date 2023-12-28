5T Chairman Reviews Progress of Ongoing Projects in Angul & Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian visited Angul & Dhenkanal Districts to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with the general public.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the Development of Ananta Sayan near Sarang. He also reviewed the progress of Major Projects in Angul district –Mega PWS to Chhendipada Block, Talcher, Kaniha & Banarpal Block, Pallahara Block, Athmallik & Kishorenagar Block; Pabitra Mohan Setu on river Brahmani for 64.5 Crs; Road projects from Sibida to Khadaka Kumbharmati road, Pallahara Farm to Naikanipalli Road, Dhalgadia Siaria road.

Later, he reviewed the progress of Major Projects in Dhenkanal District – H.L. Bridge over river Brahmani near Badakhamar on Khadagprasad Badakhamar Pangatira Road, Improvement of Gudiakateni to Hindol road; Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Sh Pandian to Angul & Dhenkanal District in July when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

During the day, he interacted with the public at Gadasantri and Khamar in Angul district & Sarang and Parjang in Dhenkanal district and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.