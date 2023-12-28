Woman drowns, 4 others missing as boat capsizes in Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput: A woman drowned to death while four others went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in the Patali River in Odisha’s Koraput district on Thursday afternoon.

The victims, including three women— Lalmani Sisa (50), Shashirekha Arlab (35), Naveena Arlab (14), and two minor girls Pushpanjali Arlab (5) and Kranthi Sisa (8)— were returning to their native village Tansing in Kulasing Panchayat of Nandapur Block, when the boat capsized.

The incident took place when they were returning from Badel village after attending a marriage function.

Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra informed that four people are missing while one woman’s body was recovered from the river.

“Padua police is present at the scene to monitor the situation while the fire brigades have launched a search operation to trace the missing persons,” Nandapur SDPO added.