5T Chairman Directs To Resolve Long-Pending Land Issues Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian today conducted a comprehensive review of the settlement of the long-standing land-related issue in various parts of the state and directed for its immediate resolution.

It is worth noting that Mr Pandian had previously received complaints from the people to resolve the land issue of the displaced people during the district visit and had also given orders to resolve the issue in various meetings in this regard.

He had earlier ordered to resolve the issue of displaced people of Hirakud Dam in Jharsuguda pending for more than 50 years.

It was learnt in the meeting that the land-related issues of 19 villages – 18 villages of Lakhanpur tehsil and one village of Jharsuguda tehsil – have been resolved.

In the first phase, the Chief Minister will distribute the land pattas to the displaced people of 7 villages. These villages are – Lemeitikra, Patapalli, Chadarama, Duamunda, Lachipalli, Sahasabag and Binaka. About 900 families will get land pattas in these 7 villages.

Similarly, many old land issues have been resolved in 22 villages of Sorada, and the Chief Minister will distribute both housing and agricultural land leases on December 14.

Chief Advisor to Chief Minister’s Office Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department Satyabrat Sahu, Law Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik, Northern Revenue Commissioner Suresh Chandra Dalai and District Collectors and other senior officials of Puri, Khurda and Bhadrak districts were present.