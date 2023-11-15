5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan near Afghanistan border

Pakistan: A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Pakistan on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the quake was located at latitude 35.96 and longitude 71.58, indicating a region close to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 18 kilometres.

The NCS in a social media post on X sad, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 15-11-2023, 05:35:06 IST, Lat: 35.96 & Long: 71.58, Depth: 18 Km, Region: Pakistan”

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.