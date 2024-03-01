4 injured in blast at Bengaluru’s popular Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru: At least four people were injured after an explosion at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area. The injured included three staff members and one customer. They suffered minor injuries and were out of danger, officials said.

Initial reports suggested that an object placed in a bag exploded around 1 pm leading to black smoke in and around the cafe. Police officials said that forensic teams were collecting material and the exact cause of the blast would be determined after tests.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told India Today TV that it did not seem that the explosion involved a cylinder and that the source of explosion would be known once forensic teams had finished collecting and testing samples form the blast site.

The injured people are not critical and have been taken to a nearby hospital, the Home Minister also said.

Visuals from the site showed police officials, fire officials and several people outside the cafe. Forensic officials were also seen at the spot.

A bomb disposal squad is also at the site. Meanwhile, police are checking CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the events before the blast.

Police said they are investigating what caused the explosion. The area has been cordoned off as the police conduct an investigation into the explosion.