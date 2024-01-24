3rd Edition Of Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling (BhuFesto) From Feb 3

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is set to host the third edition of the Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling (BhuFesto) from February 3 to February 5.

The captivating event will take place simultaneously at four distinct locations in the city- Indira Gandhi Park, Odisha Crafts Museum Kalabhoomi, APJ Abdul Kalam Park in Kalinga Nagar, and Budha Jayanti Park in Niladri Vihar. The festivities will unfold between 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Originating in 2018 as part of DOT FEST during the Men’s Hockey World Cup, BhuFesto returned for its second edition in January 2023, once again as part of Dot Fest on the sidelines of the Men’s Hockey World Cup. This year, it will be seamlessly integrated into the Ekamra Utsav, coinciding with the ‘Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani’ scheduled from February 3 to 5.

The event promises a diverse range of activities, with distinguished oral storytellers like Biswa Kalyan Rath, Prachi Tara, and Meera Das gracing the stage. Alongside captivating storytelling sessions, attendees can also enjoy stand-up comedy, citizen storytelling, inspirational life stories, and folk performances. Notably, all performances will be conducted exclusively in the Odia language.

BDA highlighted that BhuFesto is not just a festival but a platform for inclusivity, enabling participation from various communities, including schools, colleges, and slums. A special storytelling session using sign language has been curated to cater to the visually and hearing-impaired guests, ensuring an inclusive and enriching experience for all.

As part of its outreach program, BDA will engage with government and private schools, slums, affordable housing projects, and residential welfare associations, aiming to extend the festival’s impact to diverse segments of the community.