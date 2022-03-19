38-Hour Curfew Imposed In Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia After Shelling Kills Nine

Kyiv: Ukrainian military imposed a 38-hour curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 1400 GMT on Saturday and ending early on Monday.

Deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev of Zaporizhzhia said, “Do not go outside at this time!”

Zaporizhzhia has become an important point of transit for some of the 35,000 people estimated to have fled the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast.

Nine people were killed and 17 wounded in shelling of the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Friday.