Punjab Cabinet Approves 25,000 Govt Jobs In First Meeting

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday approved 25,000 government jobs in state departments, boards and corporations.

In its first meeting after being sworn in earlier today, CM Maan inducted 10 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including a woman, in the Punjab Cabinet in Chandigarh.

While 10,000 jobs will be created in the police, 15,000 jobs will be created in other departments. The job vacancies will be notified in a month.

“The Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month. As we promised before the election, job opportunities for our Punjab’s youth will be the topmost priority of AAP government,” Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet.

In a landslide victory, the AAP clinched 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.