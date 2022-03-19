Three Critical In Group Clash Over Holi Celebrations In Balasore

Balasore: Three people were injured in a group clash that reportedly erupted during Holi celebrations at Gobindapur village under Soro police limits in Balasore on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) here.

According to reports, the clash erupted between two rival political groups over the celebration of Holi in Ward no. 14 of Gobindpur.

The clash occurred when a rival political group started playing Holi in the Ward while the political group that has won the recently concluded panchayat elections was celebrating Holi, reports added.